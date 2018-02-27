Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Plays just 16 minutes in loss

Sabonis had just five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Sabonis had a night to forget Monday, finishing with just five points and basically nothing else. His minutes have been trending down as Myles Turner rounds into form, resulting in some inconsistencies in his production. He has overachieved this season due to injuries to other players and owners should hope that he can stay relevant as the playoffs draw near. He is probably still a hold in most leagues but if there is a hot free-agent available, don't become too attached to Sabonis.