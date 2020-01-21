Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Poor performance against Utah

Sabonis had 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT), eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.

Sabonis was coming off the first triple-double of his career so he was bound for a regression here, but this marked the second game out of the last three where the Lithuanian big man failed to top the 10-point mark while grabbing single-digit boards. Sabonis is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee and that could explain part of his recent struggles, but he is still averaging 18.6 points and 11.4 boards per game so far during the current month.