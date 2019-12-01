Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts 13 points and five dimes

Sabonis amassed 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 boards and five assists in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

After Myles Turner went down with an ankle injury on Oct. 30, Sabonis proceeded to prove that he's worth the contract extension he signed before the season began. The 23-year old has remained hot since Turner's return, putting up 16.8 points, 12.5 boards and 3.2 assists on 33.4 minutes per game in that span. Concerns existed not long ago that the rise of Myles Turner and the draft day selection of Goga Bitadze would leave Sabonis as the odd man out, set to lose playing time and productivity. Those concerns have since been extinguished.