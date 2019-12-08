Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts 19 points, 15 boards
Sabonis supplied 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over the Knicks.
Sabonis has logged eight straight double-doubles, bringing him to 18 through 21 appearances this season. This is also the sixth time he has hauled in at least 15 boards, plus he's a solid distributor as well. Despite the fact that he's usually lacking in terms of steals, blocks and threes, Sabonis is a very strong option for all formats.
