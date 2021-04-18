Sabonis registered 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

The 24-year-old has been playing at an elite level since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, averaging 19.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists while chipping in with low-end steals, blocks and three-pointers over his last six games. Sabonis should continue providing elite points and rebounds along with solid assists the rest of the way for the ninth-seeded Pacers.