Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts double-double in 31 minutes
Sabonis registered 14 points (7-14 FG), 16 rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes Friday as the Pacers topped the 76ers.
Sabonis is a throwback big who cleans up around the rim and take's advantage of every opportunity that comes his way. He isn't the most explosive athlete but his finesse and technicality have made him one of the most efficient scoring bigs in the NBA. Entering tonight, Sabonis was averaging a staggering 20.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on a per-36 minute basis. He is only averaging 8.7 shots per game, but he is connecting on 63-percent of his attempts from the field. The third-year big is the top bench option on a deep Pacers squad, and it's reasonable to expect that there is more production to come should an opportunity for more minutes ever present itself.
