Sabonis scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

The fifth-year big extended his double-double streak to three games, and he's achieved the feat 32 times this season. Sabonis appears to be 100 percent after missing three games with an ankle injury earlier in the month, as he's averaged 18.0 points, 14.3 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.0 threes across this mini streak.