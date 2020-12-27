Sabonis registered 22 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Sabonis couldn't repeat the scoring output of the season opener, when he scored 32 points, but he filled the stat sheet admirably once again -- he now has one double-double and one triple-double over his first two games this season. Sabonis will try to extend his strong start to the season in the team's next game Sunday against the Celtics.