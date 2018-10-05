Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Produces double-double in 26 minutes

Sabonis put in 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason victory over Houston.

Sabonis, along with TJ Leaf, took full advantage of no Clint Capela (foot) to dominate the glass on both ends of the floor. Sabonis looks to be in excellent shape and comes into the season looking to build off his impressive 2017-18 campaign. There has been talk that the coaching staff would like to play him alongside Myles Turner some more and figure out a way to get him on the floor. He is more of a late-round guy at this stage but can offer some nice big-man stats at the end of drafts for owners in need of such production.