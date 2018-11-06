Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Productive off bench in loss to Rockets

Sabonis scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 98-94 loss to the Rockets.

It was another ultra-efficient offensive performance from the 22-year-old, and Sabonis' hot start to the season has him second in the NBA in field-goal shooting at 68.4 percent, behind only Utah's put-back king Rudy Gobert. Myles Turner remains entrenched as Indiana's starting center, but Sabonis saw more court time than Turner on Monday, and the duo have been splitting minutes almost evenly recently -- Turner's averaged 27.8 over the last five games, while Sabonis has received 24.6.