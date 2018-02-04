Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Productive off bench Saturday
Sabonis scored 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-92 win over the 76ers.
Myles Turner, who came into the game nursing a minor knee injury, got into early foul trouble, opening the door for Sabonis to see big minutes and make a solid fantasy contribution. He's now averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 boards, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals since the beginning of January, but as long as Turner is healthy it will be tough for Sabonis to improve significantly on those numbers.
