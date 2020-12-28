Sabonis posted 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 41 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 108-107 win over the Celtics.

Sabonis' production represented a slight step back from his previous two games, wherein he averaged 27.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists. That said, he still filled out the stat sheet nicely against a formidable opponent, and he came up clutch down the stretch with a go-ahead layup with 8.4 seconds remaining that held up as the game-winning shot. Sabonis acknowledged prior to the start of the season that he's still managing plantar fascitiis after the foot injury kept him from playing in August during the 2019-20 season restart, but any signs of poor health haven't been evident early on. The Pacers don't appear concerned either, as Sabonis played a combined 75 minutes in a back-to-back set to close out the weekend.