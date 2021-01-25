Sabonis provided 10 points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 19 rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Raptors.

Although Sabonis went a dreadful 1-of-10 from the floor in the loss, he more than made up for it in the paint. His 19 boards marked his second-best rebound total of the season. The dropoff in scoring is uncharacteristic, but it's likely an aberration. Aside from Sunday's game, he's yet to connect on less than five field goals.