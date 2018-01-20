Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up 15 points and 14 boards on Friday

Sabonis posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 99-86 loss to the Pacers.

Despite the loss, Sabonis recorded his 10th double-double of the season as he continues to draw the start for Myles Turner (elbow). It can be argued that Sabonis has outplayed Turner at center this season, and there's little doubt that Sabonis has earned more time. It's possible that once Turner is 100 percent we'll see a lineup of Thaddeus Young at the three with Sabonis and Turner rounding out the frontcourt. If that's the case, Sabonis owners won't see a slide in production moving forward.