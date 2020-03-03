Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up another double-double

Sabonis posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win at San Antonio.

The Lithuanian big man has been a stat-stuffing machine since the beginning of 2020. Since the calendar flipped to the new year, Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in 26 outings, while racking up 16 double-doubles and four triple-doubles during that stretch.