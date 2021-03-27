Sabonis recorded 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Sabonis recorded his fifth double-double over his last six appearances, and the only game he couldn't reach that feat in that span saw him end just one board shy of reaching that feat. A nightly double-double threat and a player who can make an impact on both ends of the court with ease, Sabonis has been Indiana's most reliable fantasy contributor this season and that's not expected to change any time soon. Sabonis has recorded double-digit points with at least nine rebounds in each of his last 10 contests.