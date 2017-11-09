Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Friday

Sabonis (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Sabonis has missed the last two games with a bruised calf, and there hasn't been any real update on how he has progressed with the injury. Expect the Pacers to provide another status update on Sabonis following the team's shootaround Friday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories