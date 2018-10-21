Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Monday
Sabonis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis missed the Pacers' last game after suffering an ankle injury Friday against the Bucks. If Sabonis is unable to go, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner could see a larger workload than usual. More information on Sabonis' status should come out on Monday.
