Sabonis is questionable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Hornets with a bruised left quadriceps.

The 25-year-old was questionable for Sunday's season finale with a knee injury and ended up putting up 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes, but he apparently picked up the quadriceps injury. It's difficult to imagine Sabonis not making an attempt to play Tuesday with Indiana's season on the line.