After leaving Thursday's game early with a knee injury, Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Since coming back from injury on May 1, Sabonis has been on a tear, averaging a triple-double with 22.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Expect Goga Bitadze to receive a start and additional minutes if Sabonis is forced to sit out of Saturday's game.