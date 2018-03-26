Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Tuesday

Sabonis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Sabonis was originally cleared for a return ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Heat, though he ended up tweaking his ankle once again during pregame warmups and missed a sixth straight contest. He'll look to test out the ankle during morning shootaround Tuesday, with another update being provided shortly after that session. Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson would likely see decreased minutes if Sabonis is able to take the floor Tuesday.