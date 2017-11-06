Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Tuesday

Sabonis is dealing with a right calf contusion and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

It's unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but the fact that it's just a bruise is encouraging that Sabonis isn't going to miss much time, if any. Look for another update on his status following the team's morning shootaround Tuesday, though if he misses time, Thaddeus Young and Al Jefferson should be in line for increased minutes.