Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday
The Pacers are listing Sabonis as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with a sore left big toe.
It wasn't reported that Sabonis sustained an injury in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Pistons, so the Pacers may just be acting cautiously with the big man heading into the second half of a back-to-back set. Since Indiana won't hold a morning shootaround, Sabonis' status may not be sussed out until pregame warmups, making him a risky option in daily contests. Sabonis is averaging 10.3 points (on 50 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.6 minutes per game in 12 December outings.
