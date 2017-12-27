Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday

The Pacers are listing Sabonis as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with a sore left big toe.

It wasn't reported that Sabonis sustained an injury in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Pistons, so the Pacers may just be acting cautiously with the big man heading into the second half of a back-to-back set. Since Indiana won't hold a morning shootaround, Sabonis' status may not be sussed out until pregame warmups, making him a risky option in daily contests. Sabonis is averaging 10.3 points (on 50 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.6 minutes per game in 12 December outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories