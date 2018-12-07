Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Friday

Sabonis is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando due to an illness, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The extent of the illness is currently unknown, but being listed as questionable, it appears likely that Sabonis has just the common cold or fever. If that's true, the Gonzaga product may need one game to fully recover, but by all means, will likely be available in time for Saturday's contest against the Kings.

More News
Our Latest Stories