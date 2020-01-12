Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Monday
Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against Philadelphia, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Though Sabonis received good news Sunday when the MRI he underwent on his sore left knee came back negative, the big man isn't quite out of the woods yet with the injury, which sidelined him for Friday's win over the Bulls. According to J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star, coach Nate McMillan said that while Sabonis' knee "looks good," the Pacers will likely wait and see how the 23-year-old fares in Monday's morning shootaround before his status for the game against the 76ers is decided.
