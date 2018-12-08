Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Saturday
Sabonis (illness) is questionable Saturday against the Kings.
Sabonis missed Friday's game against the Magic due to food poisoning, and he may be able to return after just a one-game absence. More information on his condition should arrive as tipoff draws closer.
