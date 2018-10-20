Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Saturday

Sabonis is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.

Sabonis followed an impressive season debut with another solid outing off the bench Friday. The third year big man posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 boards, two assists, and a steal across just 22 minutes. When healthy he is going to start pushing for some more minutes sooner than later. However, his status for Saturday's game remains uncertain. If he ultimately sits out look for Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner to be even more relied on, while Doug McDermott could get some more run in small-ball situations. Expect an update on his status closer to game-time.