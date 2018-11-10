Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday vs. Rockets

Sabonis is questionable Sunday against the Rockets due to a sprained right ankle.

Sabonis may have picked up the injury during Friday's game against the Heat, in which he played 24 minutes and posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, one block and one assist. An update on his availability may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.

