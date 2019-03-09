Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday

Sabonis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Akeem Glaspie of Indy Star Sports reports.

Sabonis has been out since Feb. 27 due to a sprained left ankle, but he may be able to make his return over the weekend. He could end up on a minutes restriction in his first game back. More information should arrive following morning team activities.

