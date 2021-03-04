Sabonis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Sabonis was also initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to the ankle issue, but he ended up playing and seeing 38 minutes. However, if he misses Thursday's game, more minutes could be available for Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson.
