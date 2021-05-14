Sabonis (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game, Pay Boylan of Indiana Pacers Radio reports.

Sabonis had struggled with his shot prior to leaving with the injury, scoring 10 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Despite that, he had added 14 assists to go along with six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes. Indiana has two regular season games remaining, and it's unclear if Sabonis will be available for those games.