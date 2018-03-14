Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable to return Tuesday

Sabonis is questionable to return to Tuesday's tilt against 76ers due to a sprained left ankle, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis tallied three points and one assist across 11 minutes before going down with the injury. While the severity of the issue is not known at this time, expect an update once the team provides more information.

