Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Sabonis is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to an upper respiratory infection.
Sabonis is coming off a brilliant performance in Sunday's win over the Spurs, where he hit all nine of his shot attempts en route to 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team will likely provide another update on the 21-year-old following shootaround on Tuesday, but if he is unable to go, the Pacers will be facing some real depth issues in the frontcourt with Myles Turner (concussion) still out.
