Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Bucks
Sabonis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bucks due to a sore left hip.
Sabonis presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Kings. If he is ultimately unable to go against the Bucks, look for T.J. Warren to see some more time at the four, while Doug McDermott and Justin Holiday could also see some additional minutes.
