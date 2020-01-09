Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Bulls
Sabonis is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.
Sabonis was originally deemed questionable for Wednesday's game for the same reason, but he ended up taking the court, posting 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. He's taken on a heavy workload all season, averaging 18.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 34.4 minutes. More information about his status may arrive following the Pacers' Friday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Superb showing versus Heat•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Deemed questionable•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Expects to play through knee issue•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Second straight double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in efficient fashion•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...