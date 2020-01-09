Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Bulls

Sabonis is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.

Sabonis was originally deemed questionable for Wednesday's game for the same reason, but he ended up taking the court, posting 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes. He's taken on a heavy workload all season, averaging 18.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 34.4 minutes. More information about his status may arrive following the Pacers' Friday morning shootaround.