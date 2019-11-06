Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Wednesday
Sabonis (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Sabonis has missed the past two games due to a bruised left calf. In his absence, JaKarr Sampson has drawn a pair of starts, averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in 19.5 minutes. If Sabonis returns Wednesday, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit, which could hinder his DFS upside.
