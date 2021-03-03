Sabonis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left ankle.
If Sabonis sits out Wednesday, it will be his first missed game of the season. Doug McDermott (teeth) and JaKarr Sampson could see more action if Sabonis sits, while Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb (knee) might need to take on a bigger share of the offense.
