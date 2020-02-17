Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Quiet in All-Star debut
Sabonis had two points (0-1 FG, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.
Sabonis played 19 minutes off the bench in his All-Star debut, struggling to have an impact. This was certainly a career highlight for Sabonis who seemed a long way from being an All-Star only two short years ago. He was basically a throw-in as part of the Paul George/Victor Oladipo trade but has turned himself into arguably the Pacers' most consistent player. He has been a top-50 player thus far and has even managed to secure multiple triple-doubles. Moving forward, he should continue to put up strong numbers as the Pacers battle for a top-four playoff spot in the East.
