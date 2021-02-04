Sabonis recorded a career-high 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 130-110 loss to the Bucks.

The Pacers were a minus-25 during Sabonis' time on the court, but the big man was still able to provide value from a fantasy standpoint. On the heels of a 32-point, 13-rebound, five-assist outing Tuesday against Memphis, Sabonis essentially replicated those numbers in the second half of the back-to-back set. The All-Star big man has shown no ill effects since leaving a Jan. 25 game early with a knee contusion, averaging 26.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 35.6 minutes in the five contests since.