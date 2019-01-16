Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records 14 points Tuesday

Sabonis produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 win over the Suns.

Despite moving back to the bench with the return of Myles Turner, Sabonis still flirted with a double-double in more limited minutes. The return should hinder his ceiling going forward, but Sabonis provides a nice floor for points and rebounds off the bench.