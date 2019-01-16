Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records 14 points Tuesday
Sabonis produced 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 win over the Suns.
Despite moving back to the bench with the return of Myles Turner, Sabonis still flirted with a double-double in more limited minutes. The return should hinder his ceiling going forward, but Sabonis provides a nice floor for points and rebounds off the bench.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returning to bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records team-high 20 points•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in well-rounded line•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting vs. Toronto•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.