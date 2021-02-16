Sabonis scored 25 points (7-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and four blocks across 43 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.
Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet and racked up double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game. However, the highlight of his night was his continued production on the defensive side of the floor, as he racked up a career-best four blocks. After swatting only seven shots across his first 22 games this season, Sabonis has now combined to reject opponents 11 times in his last six contests.
