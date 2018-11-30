Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records seventh double-double

Sabonis posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis led the team in scoring from the bench. He's arguably the best sixth-man in the league at present, and his breakout season shows no sign of slowing down. The Pacers have been reluctant to give him many starts despite less-than-stellar play from Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young. As long as Sabonis keeps this up, both Turner and Young are marginalized as fantasy prospects, while Sabonis is swiftly approaching must start status in all formats.