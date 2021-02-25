Sabonis totaled 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

Although Sabonis committed six turnovers, it was an otherwise impressive return to action after a seven-day hiatus. He's currently on a four-game double-dounle streak, although his opponents over that span were not in the elite category. His numbers against winning teams have been lower, as he's failed to notch double-doubles against Brooklyn, Utah, and Philadephia in recent weeks. This trend is something to monitor when considering Sabonis in DFS formats.