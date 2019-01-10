Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records team-high 20 points

Sabonis scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT) and collected seven rebounds along with five assists over 27 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Sabonis was impressive from the field in a blowout loss, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and going a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. With Myles Turner (shoulder) out yet again, Sabonis once again benefitted and drew the start. Even when Turner returns to action, Sabonis has been putting up impressive numbers off the bench, warranting some fantasy attention.