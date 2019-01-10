Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records team-high 20 points
Sabonis scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT) and collected seven rebounds along with five assists over 27 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Sabonis was impressive from the field in a blowout loss, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and going a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. With Myles Turner (shoulder) out yet again, Sabonis once again benefitted and drew the start. Even when Turner returns to action, Sabonis has been putting up impressive numbers off the bench, warranting some fantasy attention.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in well-rounded line•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting vs. Toronto•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient outing off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid showing off bench•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.