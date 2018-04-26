Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records team-highscoring total in Game 5
Sabonis notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Cavaliers.
Sabonis has now recorded a team-high scoring total in each of the last two games, as he has been picking up the slack that Victor Oladipo has dropped for the Pacers. After his Game 4 outburst, Sabonis was rewarded with over 30 minutes of court time off the bench, and that trend shouldn't change in Game 6 as the Pacers search for offensive answers.
