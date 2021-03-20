Sabonis dropped 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes Friday in the win over the Heat.
Sabonis has registered either a double-double or triple-double in six straight games and his five offensive boards were the most he's grabbed since recording seven back on Jan. 24. He did see a streak of dishing out six or more assists come to an end at nine but he's still established himself as one of the better passing big men in the league.
