Sabonis tallied 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in a victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week continued his torrid start to the season in the win, making 10 of 14 attempts from the field, including both of his three-point tries. He rounded out his stat line with 11 boards and seven dimes and finished with his fifth consecutive double-double. Sabonis is averaging an impressive 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists through the first five games of the campaign.