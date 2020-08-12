Sabonis (foot) remains out indefinitely, but the Pacers have not ruled out a return at some point in the postseason, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

The team hasn't said much about Sabonis' recovery, but it doesn't sound as though he's overly close to getting back on the floor. "We have no date right now confirmed," coach Nate McMillan told the media on Wednesday. The Pacers have fought their way to a 4-2 record in the bubble without Sabonis, but the All-Star's absence will be felt when the competition picks up in the playoffs. Prior to the shutdown in March, Sabonis averaged 19.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists over his last 10 games.