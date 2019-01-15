Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returning to bench

Sabonis will come off the bench Tuesday against the Suns.

With Myles Turner (shoulder) back in the starting five, Sabonis will return to his usual role off the bench. In that role, the big man has averaged 14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 24.6 minutes.

