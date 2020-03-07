Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returns to form
Sabonis accumulated 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes Friday, as the Pacers beat the Bulls 108-102
Recording his 49th double-double of the season, Sabonis anchored the Pacers on a night where Malcolm Brogdon (hip), Doug McDermott (toe) and T.J. Warren (leg) all missing. Sabonis had been 10-of-27 in his prior two contests, but was quite effective Friday. He did, however, cough up seven turnovers, though that can likely be attributed to the absence of several key ball handlers.
