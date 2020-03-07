Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returns to form

Sabonis accumulated 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes Friday, as the Pacers beat the Bulls 108-102

Recording his 49th double-double of the season, Sabonis anchored the Pacers on a night where Malcolm Brogdon (hip), Doug McDermott (toe) and T.J. Warren (leg) all missing. Sabonis had been 10-of-27 in his prior two contests, but was quite effective Friday. He did, however, cough up seven turnovers, though that can likely be attributed to the absence of several key ball handlers.

More News
Our Latest Stories